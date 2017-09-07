A MAN who raped a woman more than 900 times has finally been brought to justice.
Brian McTaggart, 53, raped his victim once in front of her young daughter. He also dropped a hair drier into her bath and kicked her down a flight of stairs.
Another rape victim, now aged 43, was choked and had her head forced under water by McTaggart.
Loading article content
McTaggart told his victims: “You belong to me. I can do anything I want.”
McTaggart, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of a catalogue of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims. This included the rape of three women.
All the offences were committed in various addresses in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.
Not proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and raping a 30-year-old man.
Judge Lord Mulholland told McTaggart: “Your conduct was deplorable treating a succession of woman as chattels and punchbags.
“You repeatedly raped three of these women and you have shown no remorse for your sexual crimes.”
Lord Mulholland placed McTaggart on the sex offenders’ register and told him he was considering imposing an order for life long restriction.
Sentence was deferred until November for a risk assessment and a background report.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.