THERE is nothing quite like your first long-term injury to bring home the short-term nature of a sporting career. It certainly worked that way for Stuart Hogg, who’s summer shoulder operation has also handed him his first chance to have a serious look at what might come next.

At 25, he probably has eight years or more left in the top flight, but after coming into the professional game straight from school, he says he was also anxious to have a look at options for when his career does end.

“I’ve seen it as a challenge and an opportunity to do other things,” he said.

“I’ve been learning about the business side of the game with Al Kellock, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. I was lucky enough to get across to Bologna and help with a visit to Macron with Glasgow. I really enjoyed that wee insight into what actually happens behind the scenes.

“I’ve also sat up on the office a couple of times to see what everyone gets up to, and I can assure you that it is not just drinking coffee and having a bit of craic up there – they are working extremely hard.”

Hogg, who came home early from the British & Irish Lions tour with a facial injury, then went straight into hospital for surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem and is still in rehab from that.

He did try to join in a couple of training sessions last week but admitted his own enthusiasm got the better of him and, after a row from the medics, he is back on his personal recovery programme with the hope of playing sometime next month.

That still gives him time to spend some time with his young family while also looking ahead: “It is about getting a wee feel for what I’d like to do in the future,” he added.

“I’m coaching at West of Scotland as well this season and I’m enjoying that so far, it was a good win at the weekend for us.

“Whether it is going to be coaching or the business side of the game, I don’t know – but you can’t prepare too early for the future. I’m just trying to get a few ideas about what I might like to achieve after rugby. I came straight out of school into the Academy and this is my eighth season at Glasgow, so I’ve not really had time to do other things.”

In the rehab sessions he is getting to spend a lot of time with Jonny Gray, the lock who has surgery on his wrist over the summer and is also on a recovery programme. He says he is to see his specialist next week and is hoping to be given a firm target date for returning to action. Like Hogg, the hope is that it will be sometime next month.