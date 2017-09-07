The Scottish composer John Maxwell Geddes has died after a short illness.
Geddes, born in Glasgow in 1941, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
An acclaimed and prolific composer and winner of several prizes and awards, Geddes studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now known as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, as well as the Royal Danish Conservatoire.
The works of Geddes, who grew up in Maryhill, Glasgow, include three symphonies, many orchestral and chamber pieces, choral works, folk song settings and film scores.
Many noted musicians have played his works, including Lady Evelyn Barbirolli, James Loughran, Christopher Seaman, Bryden Thomson, Karl Anton Rickenbacher, Jerzy Maksymiuk, Alla Vasilyeva, Andrew Manze, Martyn Brabbins and John Wallace, among others.
His association with BBC SSO was a long and distinguished one, spanning 50 years.
BBC commissions include Symphony 1 (1975) Voyager (1985) Alley Cat (2004) An Ayrshire Suite (2012).
His 2014 song cycle A Castle Mills Suite a commission from Live Music Now (Scotland) received 12 performances in Edinburgh and further performances in Glasgow, London, and Melbourne.
His work has been performed at the Proms, the Edinburgh Festival, across Europe, many music festivals - including the St Magnus International Festival and elsewhere.
A spokesperson for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland said: "One of Scotland’s great composers and teachers, we are deeply saddened to hear of John’s passing.
"He has been part of the conservatoire family for many years, both as a student and as a teacher.
"He will be sorely missed.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
Geddes won the Goethe Institut Award 1986, a PRS Composer in Education Award 1991, the Lord Provost of Glasgow’s Commendation in 2002, became a Fellow of the RSAMD in 2003 and won a Creative Scotland Award in 2007.
Ruairidh Geddes, the composer's grandson, will play a violin solo of the premiere of a new piece at a concert at the Mackintosh Church, Queen's Cross, Maryhill on Sunday December 3.
