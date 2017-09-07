Scottish families are among thousands of Britons preparing to tackle Hurricane Irma head-on as the storm continues to tear a deadly path through the Caribbean, with Florida on high alert.

At least ten people are reported to have died after the storm destroyed nearly all buildings on the island of Barbuda on Wednesday.

Among those to have lost their lives is a two-year-old child whose family tried to escape as Irma wreaked havoc on the French territories of St Martin and St Barts.

At least eight people were killed and 23 injured in French Caribbean island territories, while one death was reported in the nearby island of Anguilla, a British overseas territory which was among the first islands to be hit.

One man from Clarkston, near Glasgow, described how other Scots have “begged” travel operator Thomas Cook to get families off the island.

He said: “The window of opportunity to get us out of here is closing.

“We are talking about a category five hurricane hitting this little island in a matter of hours and there is no means of escape if they don’t fly us out.”

“It’s a tiny island with no buses or trains. Worried family at home keep telling us to leave but we need Thomas Cook’s help to get out,” reports the Daily Record.

Glasgow woman Julieann Fernandez - who is on her honeymoon in the region - accused Thomas Cook of “abandoning” its customers.

She said: “They have totally failed us and abandoned us with no information.

“Everybody who is over here is petrified. We don’t know what’s happening and we’ve got no information from anybody back home.”

“There’s nothing can do except sit and wait,” she told Capital.

Speaking with The Herald, a Thomas Cook spokeswoman was unable to confirm the exact number of Scottish tourists in the hurricane’s path.

However, she confirmed there are currently 5,700 Britons in Florida, 4,800 in Cuba, and 1,500 in the Dominican Republic.

Thomas Cook, she said, has sent 18 members of its special assistance team to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to give customers already in resort further assistance and support.

The company is offering free amendments or cancellations for customers travelling to Cuba, Dominican Republic, Miami, and the Florida Keys up to, and including, Sunday, September 10.

Those due to travel during this time should contact the company on 01733 224 536 to discuss travel arrangements.

“The safety of our customers is always our first priority. We continue to monitor this powerful storm and its possible impact on Florida,” said the company.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK is “taking swift action to respond” to the disaster after speaking to the chief minister of Anguilla.

Travel association ABTA said it is “closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Irma,” adding: “People who are on a package holiday in the region - or who have travelled independently - should keep in close contact with their travel provider, monitor news reports, and follow the advice of the local authorities.

“Airlines and tour operators are adjusting flight schedules and holiday itineraries as appropriate, and anyone imminently due to travel to the region should check with their travel provider or airline to establish if their holiday itinerary or flights are affected.”