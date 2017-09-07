Two Scots are being held after Spanish police raided a suspected drug smuggling ring in Magaluf.

Dean Christie, 24, from Glasgow, and Stephanie Morgan, 25, from Cumbernauld, are two of 12 Britons who were arrested after being accused of supplying drugs to clubbers in the Punta Ballena district of Magaluf.

HeraldScotland:

Loading article content

The Civil Guard arrest a suspect. Picture credit: The Civil Guard

It is understood both Scots were working as 'PRs' for establishments in the area. 

Armed police working as part of operation 'Tatum' seized 3kgs of cocaine and smaller quantities of drugs including MDMA, cannabis and methamphetamine.

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

Police confiscate drugs found during the raid. Picture credit: The Civil Guard

Officers also seized 103,000 euros in cash, luxury watches and 4 vehicles.

The operation was linked to a similar drugs bust, 'Operation Daju', which took place last summer. 

HeraldScotland:

Euros found at the property. Picture credit: The Civil Guard

It saw the arrest of four people, including British and Spanish citizens, and the seizure of 4.8kg of cocaine. 

It is understood both Scottish suspects are being currently being held as they are deemed a flight risk. 