Passengers are furious after facing huge queues at Glasgow Airport to fly with newly relaunched airline Loganair.

The row comes just days after Loganair took to the skies under its own colours for the first time in 25 years.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has written to both Loganair and Glasgow Airport following reports raised by constituents of excessive queue times for island flights over the weekend.

One of Dr Allan’s constituents reported that Sunday’s queue for the Loganair desk was up to the building’s entrance and that people were having to wait in line for around an hour.

Loganair has been allocated a single check-in desk at Glasgow Airport since September 1, when the company ended its franchise agreement with Flybe and began operating independently.

Mr Allan said: "If these delays are being caused by the check-in desk arrangements then that is something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“We cannot have a situation where island passengers are the only ones to face these kind of queues on a regular basis.”

Loganair fly to 10 destinations from Glasgow. As well as the island routes, it also has services to Manchester and Norwich.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We are working with Glasgow Airport in relation to check-in desk allocation and to improve the facilities they have made available to Loganair.

“We had some issues on Monday which were mainly due to the number of customers requiring rebooking or ticket changes following bad weather delaying services out to Islay, Campbeltown and Tiree. "We have also launched an online check-in and mobile boarding pass system which allows passengers with smart phones to by-pass check-in desks completely.”