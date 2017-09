A WRITING award has been lunched in memory of the Herald journalist and author Ian Bell, who died in December 2015

The National Union of Journalists Edinburgh Branch and Mr Bell’s family are offering a £500 prize for an unpublished piece of work in his critical style – taut, provocative but thoughtful – which is suitable for online and newspaper publication.

The subject can be drawn from politics, culture, modern society, history, international affairs, Scotland, or related topics, and can be investigative reporting or informed commentary. Pieces should be between 1,500-2,000 words long.

