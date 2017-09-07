A COUNCIL has refused to hand over a Skye beauty spot, which has featured in Hollywood blockbusters, to the local community.

Staffin Community Trust had bid to buy land at The Storr to ease the rising influx of tourists.

The organisation last year suggested a £900,000 project, including creating a visitor centre and new parking to improve access to the Old Man of Storr and Trotternish Ridge.

The trust then formally submitted a bid in March to buy the local authority-owned land.

But Highland Council has refused to transfer the land.

The local authority said that while it could not accept the trust’s current plan, it wanted to continue discussions on how the project could work.

The council said the current plan would leave it with the burden of funding maintenance of surrounding land.

The local authority said: "The Highland Council has been working with the Staffin Community Trust towards significant visitor management improvements of the council-owned site at the Storr, Isle of Skye for some time now.

“Despite having refused the trust’s Asset Transfer Request in its current form, the council remain optimistic that a partnership approach can still deliver the substantial improvements required at the site and have extended an invitation to continue dialogue with the trust towards a solution."

Skye’s four ward members have backed the decision.

The Storr, among Skye’s best known landscapes, is visited by about 150,000 people a year. In 2005, only 63,000 visitors were recorded.

Highland Council owns the 202 acres of land at The Storr that are involved in the Staffin community scheme.

The trust wants to create a new car park with more than 100 spaces and public toilets on the area next the A855 Portree-Staffin road.

Staffin Community Trust chairman Sandy Ogilvie said they were "understandably disappointed" at the decision.

“In submitting the Asset Transfer Request back in March the SCT had responded to the concerns of the community regarding road safety and satiation at the Storr by consulting closely with local residents and public agencies to develop a project which would combat those problems and enhance one of the most important visitor locations in Skye.

"SCT strongly believes it chimed perfectly with the Scottish Government’s new community empowerment legislation.

“SCT’s board will now take time to digest the council’s decision.”