Judy Murray has been compared to Donald Trump amid suggestions the SNP Government pandered to both of them in planning rows as they were "celebrities".

Green MSP Mark Ruskell claimed the £70m Park of Keir project near Dunblane, which has been championed by the mother of Wimbledon aces Andy and Jamie Murray, received special treatment because of its connections.

Ministers have said they are minded to grant in principle planning permission for the tennis and golf centre, despite the development being recommended for rejection by a Scottish Government-appointed planning reporter after a public inquiry.

Loading article content