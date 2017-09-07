A small island community at the centre of one of Britain’s worst lifeboat disasters has been hit by a new double tragedy.

Two of Longhope RNLI Lifeboat crew on the Isle of Hoy have died tragically just two days apart.

The funeral of Michael Johnston, who saw his father, grandfather and uncle die whentheir lifeboat capsized after being hit by a freak wave in 1969, took place on Friday in the island cemetery, where crewmate Matthew Budge had been buried the previous day.

Father-of-four Mr Budge, 31, was usually the first to answer call outs as he worked as a farmer near the station which covers the fearsome Pentland Firth.

Mr Johnston, 52, had suffered from heart problems in recent years but still helped tie up the lifeboat and run the station’s museum.

Mr Budge died from a brain tumour on August 25, while Mr Johnston, who lived with his mother Ivy and her long term partner Geordie- died two days later.

The tragedy of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster still echoes on Hoy.

All eight men were lost when the lifeboat TGB capsized on 17 March, 1969, after setting out to help a cargo ship adrift in a fierce storm.

The next day, it was found floating upside down in the Pentland Firth.

On the night of the tragedy, the Liberian-registered Irene had sent out a mayday reporting it was in trouble in a Force 9 gale, coupled with a spring tide, which led to waves 60ft high.

The TGB, a 47ft Watson-class lifeboat constructed of wood, went to its aid in conditions of near-zero visibility.

Radio contact was later lost. The lifeboat is believed to have been overturned by a freak wave, possibly 100ft high.

When the boat was recovered, the bodies of all but one of the crew were inside the hull. The coxwain Daniel Kirkpatrick was still at the helm. His sons Daniel and John were also aboard. One of the victims, assistant mechanic Jimmy Swanson, was never recovered.

It was one of the worst tragedies in British lifeboat history, but led to research into the development of new self-righting boats.

Since 1874 Longhope has been a lifeboat community and Mr Johnston and Mr Budge still felt the need to save those in peril on the seas - despite their own personal connection to the loss - joining the 22 members of the crew.

Mr Budge’s father John and his uncle Billy were members of the first crew after the tragedy on an island which is today home to around 400 people.

“Matthew and Michael’s deaths has been an extreme double blow,” said Mary Harris, spokeswoman for the lifeboat.

“Michael had been an active volunteer crew member for 25 years and was still heavily involved with the lifeboat. His brother-in-law Kevin is the current coxswain.

“Although Michael lost his father, uncle and grandfather in the tragic disaster he was always a staunch and enthusiastic supporter of the RNLI.

“For 25 years Michael served the lifeboat as a loyal volunteer crew member and later played an active role in all lifeboat related activities.

“He had a heart of gold and always a kind word." He was also keenly involved in the Longhope Lifeboat Museum and eager to help in any way he could.

“Matthew had had four operations and fought his illness bravely to the end. He was often the first or second person to answer a shout as being a farmer he was usually nearby.

“He joined when he was just 17. His father John had been the mechanic and is now the lifeboat operations manager. He also served the community as a fireman.

“We have lost a very fine man indeed and his legendary sense of humour, strength, kindness, determination and courage will never be forgotten.

“Both Matthew and Michael were incredibly loyal and much loved in the community and their deaths are an extreme blow felt by everybody here. Their memory will be carried in our hearts.”

The funerals at St Columba’s Church saw guards of honour made up of crew from Longhope, Thurso, Wick and Stromness lifeboat crews. Fire brigade members joined Mr Budge’s guard.