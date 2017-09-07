A DRINKS firm has been forced to pull its flavoured still water from the shelves after mould was found in some bottles.
Aberdeen-based Macb said it was withdrawing the range as a precaution following a "small number" of complaints.
The bottles affected have the best before end dates of July 18, August 18 and September 18.
The product recall comes months after Scotland's food watchdog advised people not to drink the Macb brand of strawberry and kiwi flavoured bottled water as a "precaution".
Customers had raised concerns over the smell and taste of the water,
As a Food Standards Scotland (FSS) investigation got under way, Cott Beverages, which makes the drink, previously said it was aware of a "quality issue".
Last night, Macb issued a statement about their products being contaminated with mould.
A spokesman for Cott Beverages said: "Please be assured that whilst the drink may have a strong odour and be unpleasant to taste, this is not a food safety issue.
"We take our responsibility as a quality soft drink manufacturer very seriously and apologise to anyone who has received a bad experience with any of our drinks."
Food Standards Scotland has issued a product recall information notice, saying that drinking the product "may cause people to feel unwell".
The body said: "This spoilage of the product is due to the presence of mould.
"The company has already taken steps to withdraw these products from sale.
"However, consumers who have bought any flavour of the still water produced by Macb with the best before dates detailed below should contact the Macb dedicated hotline number on 07785 451512."
