AN active grandmother has finished climbing all 282 of Scotland’s Munros at the age of 76 – for the third time.

Elsa Yates started her labour of love back in 1988 with late husband Bobby when she and scaled Ben Lomond for her first 3,000 feet-plus ascent.

She and her husband, who have two sons and a daughter, managed to complete their first round of Munros within four years.

The enthusiastic pair from Edinburgh then went on to complete all 282 for a second time by 1996.

Mr Yates passed away in 2005, but his wife's love of hillwalking continued and she became a ‘triple Munroist’ in June this year.

She finished with two peaks in the Big Six at Fisherfield in the north west of the country.

And while she said she could not imagine life without the hills, she does not expect to make it up and down them all again for a fourth time.

She said: “You don’t really start out to do them all, but the next thing you know it’s in sight.

“I absolutely love the hills and can’t imagine life without them."

A retired English teacher, Ms Yates continues to walk regularly with the Polmont Hillwalking Club in Falkirk.

She said members of the club had supported her after her husband's death and walking helped her to switch off and relax.

The club is now planning its own event to celebrate her achievements in bagging all the Munros, three times over.

“When Bobby died it became a lifeline for me, it kept me going and the Polmont club is amazing," she said.

“It’s very social, it’s hard work, but it is relaxing getting away from everything.

“It’s impossible to pick a favourite but I do love the hills in the north-west.

"I will keep going but I don’t think I’ll manage them all a fourth time.”

Andrew Govan, secretary of Polmont Hillwalking Club, said that Ms Yates was an inspiration to everyone in the group.

He said: “Elsa has great experience of walking in the Scottish mountains and is a great inspiration to us all, particularly to new or younger members thinking about hillwalking.

“We are planning an informal celebration on September 20 to mark her remarkable achievement.”

Scotland's Munros, first listed by Sir Hugh Munro, include all hills over 3,000ft.