Unions have criticised British Airways plans to shut its defined benefit pension (DB) scheme as the airline seeks to tackle a £3.7 billion funding deficit.
The company is the latest in a string of Ftse 100 firms and others across the country to impose restrictions on DB schemes.
BA said the move would mean the New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS) would be closed to future accrual and comes despite it pumping £3.5 billion into it since 2003.
The firm blamed the record low interest rates and increased life expectancy for the huge rise in the deficit to March this year and says a new system will improve benefits for most employees.
Unite and the GMB union expressed “dismay and bitter disappointment” adding: “Thousands of loyal and long-serving staff, who have helped build BA into a world class flag carrier for this country and one of the most recognisable global brands, now face uncertainty in their retirement.”
BA said the scheme was no longer viable as the costs to the company to providing future benefits to NAPS members could rise to 45 per cent of individual’s pensionable pay in 2018. The figure is four times the typical employer contribution of UK airlines.
