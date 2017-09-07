Singer Michelle Branch has cancelled her upcoming shows in the UK and Europe, saying her record label has refused to give her tour support.
She had been due to play three gigs in the UK – in Glasgow, Manchester and London – at the end of September, but has pulled out because she cannot afford to foot the bill for her band herself.
Branch said she hopes to reschedule, but ticketholders have been told to get a refund at the point of purchase.
She said in a statement: “I excitedly agreed to do my first tour in the UK/Europe back in April of this year. At that time, I was told by my record label how excited they were to be working the record and how important it was that I make it to Europe to play some shows (the first headlining European shows of my entire career).
“Now it’s September, and the label is refusing to help by giving me much needed tour support.
“I simply can’t afford to bring my band to only play 5 shows. My deepest apologies. I’m so disappointed. I had been looking forward to it all summer.
“My goal is to return as soon as I possibly can with extended dates.”
Branch is best known for her 2002 hit Everywhere.
Her latest record Hopeless Romantic, her first pop album in 14 years, was released in April 2017.
