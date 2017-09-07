Too many children in Scotland are being let down by long waits for mental health treatment, Labour has said.

The party’s interim leader Alex Rowley pressed Nicola Sturgeon for urgent action on the issue during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood.

In his first appearance in the role following the resignation of Kezia Dugdale, Mr Rowley said 9,000 children had been forced to wait too long for treatment since the introduction of a key waiting target in 2014.

The government set a standard of a maximum wait of 18 weeks from a patient’s referral to treatment for specialist Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services, to be met for at least 90% of patients.

Mr Rowley said the target had never been met, adding: “Too many children in Scotland are being let down”.

He continued: “A year ago this week Labour published a proposal that would end the scandal of poor support for child mental health and we put these proposals directly to the First Minister.

“We called for three things: we called for a review of why so many children were being rejected for treatment, we asked for guaranteed access for every secondary school to a qualified and experienced school counsellor, and we asked for this government to finally use the tax powers of the Scottish Parliament to stop the cuts to local public services and invest where investment is needed, and nowhere is it more clear that we need to invest than in mental health services and in particular children’s mental health services.”

He added: “We actually need action, action speaks louder than words.

“How many times does the issue of children’s mental health services need to be raised in this parliament before you and your government will do something about it?”

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged there was more work to do but said Labour’s characterisation of the government’s response was a “tad unfair”.

A review of rejected referrals was underway and a commitment had been made to review personal and social education in schools, she said, highlighting the government’s commitment to have a conversation on the use of income tax powers.

The First Minister added: “We’re seeing rising demand for mental health services, that puts an onus on the government to make sure that the services are there.

“We are committed to the work to ensure that that is the case so we do see improvement in waiting times for example, we see a significant increase in the mental health workforce to support those expanded services and we’ll continue to take the action and invest the resources that bring about those improvements.”