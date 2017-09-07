The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay rocked to Elvis at a tea dance to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the house he helped save for the nation.

Prince Charles chatted to Elvis impersonator John Reid before he and Camilla took a spin on the dance floor.

They were attending a tea dance in the walled garden pavilion at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire attended by 45 people from local community groups.

It is part of a series of events to mark 10 years since the Prince helped secure the future of the stately home.

They also attended a garden party where they met people from the local community.

Charles spoke to Mason Kidd, 12, who is carrying out a kindness project, performing 18 acts of kindness in memory of his brother Ross who died of cancer aged two and would have turned 18 on December 1 this year.

As his twelfth act of kindness, the Cumnock Academy pupil gave the Prince a framed photo of a view of the temple at Dumfries House.

Mason said: "I was extremely nervous to talk to the Prince but happy that the twelfth act of kindness is done."

His other acts have included taking doughnuts to the police and pizza to firemen, and leaving balls at a dog walking park.

His mother Alyson Kidd, a photographer, said: "He started in March and is using his pocket money to get money for the acts of kindness.

"Mason told Prince Charles about the project and the Prince was very moved.

"I'm blown away that the Prince was so interested and he said Mason was doing a great job."

Charles and Camilla spoke to many garden party guests including Sharon Sym of the Community Action Plan for Catrine, a nearby village.

She said: "He asked us about what we are doing to help our community. He was absolutely lovely to talk to, so charismatic."

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, met children from local primary schools who were taking part in education activities and having a tea party in the Pierburg Garden.

They then went on to a dog show, accompanied by Camilla's two Jack Russell dogs Mabel and Bluebell.

Camilla presented the best in show rosette to schoolgirl Emily Love from Cumnock who won the title with her Border Collie Lexie.

At the dog show 14-year-old Arshia Rajaby, visiting from London, approached the Prince to perform a card trick.

He said: "It was really good speaking to him, he was a very nice guy."

His mother Afsaneh Navidinia said: "My son told me he wanted to try the card trick and the Prince was so kind, very nice."

The celebrations are being held to mark a decade since the stately home was saved for the nation by the Prince.

Charles helped arrange a £45 million deal to buy the house and its collection of Chippendale furniture.

He led a consortium of charities and the Scottish Government to make the purchase in 2007, with his own Prince's Charities Foundation contributing £20 million.

The property, designed by the Adam brothers, was put up for sale by its former owner, the aristocrat and former racing driver Johnny Bute.

It opened to the public in the summer of 2008 following intensive restoration work.

Earlier in the day the Duchess sat behind the wheel of a £260,000 fire engine as she joined the Prince on a tour of a company that produces emergency vehicles.

Charles and Camilla visited Emergency One (E1) which manufactures fleets of emergency vehicles for fire services across the UK.

During their short tour of the company based in Cumnock, the couple chatted to some of the firm's 180 employees, including 30 apprentices.

The couple also visited the nearby Netherthird Community Garden.

The garden, the brainchild of Margaret Campbell, was set up in 2010 and is used by a host of community groups.