The man behind the mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vadar, Dave Prowse, has announced he will be stepping down from certain public appearances due to health problems.

The British actor, 72, has said that this will include both personal appearances and conventions from January.

A statement posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, read: "Beginning in January 2018, Dave will no longer be doing any personal appearances or conventions due to health problems."

Loading article content