SCOTLAND's new culture strategy does not have a publication date, the Scottish Government has revealed.

A focal point of the government's cultural policy, the new strategy is being written after a series of public consultations, which began with a private gathering of artists and cultural companies in Glasgow in June.

However, there is no set date for the strategy being put into practice, a new document admits.

A new government resource pack for the consultation period says a deadline would "not be helpful" to the process.

It reads: "Although led by the Scottish Government, the Strategy is to be developed by and for all of Scotland and it would not be helpful, therefore, to impose a fixed deadline for publication at this early stage."

It adds: "Engagement with stakeholders about the Strategy’s scope and purpose is currently underway and will inform our approach to broader public engagement over the coming months.

"Our stated approach to the development of A Culture Strategy for Scotland is both a collaborative and an iterative one which will draw on the knowledge, expertise and energy of the culture sector/s so that the Strategy is shaped by those who best understand the many ways culture contributes to society and one which responds to feedback received throughout the process."

In another section it says "culture is important and warrants a strategic approach to its future development in the same way the economy, education, environment and health etc. do."

The Government has announced three more consultation events, in Paisley, Dumfries and Galashiels.

Following sessions held in July in Dundee and Inverness, public events are now planned during September and October.

Fiona Hyslop, the culture secretary, said: "This engagement is a crucial part of shaping a culture strategy for Scotland and we want the views and voices of many to be heard and reflected in it.

"The previous events provided many interesting and important perspectives – from the need for greater geographic equality to how to better support artistic activity at a local level.

"I encourage everyone with an interest to contribute to the strategy by going along to the public events, hosting their own culture conversations or sharing their thoughts and ideas about priorities for culture in Scotland online."

An event in Gaelic will be hosted by Bòrd na Gàidhlig on 8 September and 16 October.