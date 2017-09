Charlie Hunnam says he has repeatedly rejected advice to invest in private prisons because he does not want to “profit from other people’s suffering”.

The actor, who is starring as an inmate in the remake of Papillon, said on Thursday that the US in particular was creating a “rigged game” by making money keeping convicts locked up.

He told the Press Association: “For years my financial adviser has advocated that I invest in prisons because it’s a really wonderful investment because the value of the stocks rise and fall depending on the occupancy of the prison.

