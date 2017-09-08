The tragic nine-year-old girl who died suddenly at home in Glasgow’s Southside yesterday has been revealed to be the niece of the boss of popular Indian restaurant chain Mister Singh’s.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene close to House for An Art Lover and Hazelwood School at around 1.45pm. However, the child could not be saved.

The young schoolgirl’s body was discovered by another child at the property in the morning, reports the Daily Record.

An uncle, who wished to remain anonymous, told the site the girl died in her sleep.

He said: “She is a close relative of Satty Singh. There is nothing suspicious. The police are doing their job, they need to investigate these things.

“An adult has tried to wake her and found she was unconscious, perhaps from some seizure.

“It has just been an awful tragedy that nobody could help.”

Mr Singh started his career as a waiter in Glasgow in the late 1980s.

He owns two restaurants in Glasgow; one in Elderslie Street and another at Braehead.

During his career, he has owned Mearns Castle Golf Academy and held directorships involving Rangers.

He has been a fundraiser for several charities and is a member of the city’s main Sikh temple.

In 2013, Mr Singh received an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University for his services to the community.

As close family, friends, and the wider Sikh community come together to comfort the devastated family, tributes to the Singhs have begun to trickle in online.

Close family friend Kieran Cannon expressed his sympathy in an emotional post on Facebook this morning.

He wrote: “My love, my pain, my thoughts and my prayers go out to my second family at this extremely sad time.

“Sometimes, in life, there is no explaining the things that happen. No answer to the questions we want answered. Sometimes, it’s that unknown that makes everything so much harder to accept.

“But what makes it that little bit easier is not a GOD, it is not alcohol and is not time. It is knowing a fellow human-being is here to love and support you in any way they can.

“I’ll always be here for you and your family.”

“Gutted, heartbroken for my true friends. Don’t have the words to ease your pain. Big hugs to all the family,” added Lynne Crerar.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said last night: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treated as unexplained at this time.”

A post mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.