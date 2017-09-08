THE Chief Constable of Police Scotland is taking a leave of absence from his position after a second allegation of bullying was made against him.
Phil Gormley, who was already facing a misconduct probe, has requested that he step aside temporarily.
In a statement, he said: “I have been notified by the SPA of a complaint made against me.
"This complaint originates from a member of the Force Executive.
“In the interests of the office of Chief Constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.
"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA’s assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved.”
A statement from the oversight body, the Scottish Police Authority, said: "The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has today agreed to a request from Chief Constable Phil Gormley that he take a temporary leave of absence. This will be kept under review.
"The Board has confirmed with DCC Designate Iain Livingstone that he will take temporary day to day leadership of Police Scotland until further notice."
