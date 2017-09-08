THERESA May has revealed her frustration at being branded "robotic" during June's General Election campaign, when she lost the Conservatives' overall majority after a campaign widely branded lacklustre.
Appearing on BBC Radio's Test Match Special, Mrs May said she would have liked to meet more voters during the campaign and insisted: "I don't think I'm in the least robotic."
The Prime Minister, branded a "glumbucket" during the election campaign, suffered severe criticism for refusing to take part in TV head-to-heads with fellow party leaders.
Loading article content
She sought to shake off comparisons with the UK's only previous female premier, saying: "There was only ever one Margaret Thatcher. I am Theresa May and I do things in my way and the circumstances of the government are different."
Keen cricket fan Mrs May took home-made chocolate brownies for the Test Match Special team, saying she baked them on Thursday evening to a Nigel Slater recipe.
And she said that the last time she paid a visit to the programme, she gave the brownies to Geoffrey Boycott and did not know whether he shared them with his fellow presenters, joking: "Geoffrey Boycott has still got my Tupperware."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.