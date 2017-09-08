Trainspotting and Outlander have helped to make Scotland a go-to destination for film and TV production, it has been revealed, as the Scottish Government vows to plough even more cash into the sector to keep it going from strength to strength.
The amount of money spent on making films and TV shows north of the border increased by over 30 per cent last year to a record high.
Spend in 2016 reached a staggering £69.4 million - the highest figure since records began, and a £16.7 million increase on 2015.
Overall, in the last ten years, spend has increased more than 200 per cent from just £23 million.
Films and TV shows shot in Scotland last year include The Wife, Calibre, T2: Trainspotting, Outlander, The Etruscan Smile, In Plain Sight, and The Loch.
The Scottish Government has, this week, announced an extra £10 million for the screen sector, bringing investment to £20 million in 2018.
A dedicated screen unit will also be established within Creative Scotland to coordinate existing and new public sector investment and resources more effectively.
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop described how the figures show Scotland’s film and TV industry is “stronger than ever.”
She added: “This is good news for our cultural story while bringing significant benefits to the wider economy.
“Production companies are attracted here because of our stunning locations and talented people.
“This additional investment will help consolidate growth, enabling us to strengthen and better coordinate public sector support for the film and TV sector.”
Natalie Usher, a director at Creative Scotland, added: “The continued growth in production spend is testament to our world class talent, crews, facilities, and award-winning locations.
“It also demonstrates the impact of continued support from Scottish Government and the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s funding alongside the UK’s Film and TV tax reliefs.”
