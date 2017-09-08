Irvine man Gordon Wilson - who had been missing for almost ten weeks - has been traced safe and well, police have announced.

Ayrshire Police Division confirmed the news early this afternoon.

Officers said: “The media and members of the public are thanked for the assistance with this matter.”

It was previously reported how the 47-year-old had been receiving treatment in Woodland View Hospital, Kilwinning Road, on Sunday, July 2.

He told staff that he was going out for a walk at around 9am, but didn’t come back and did not have his medication with him either.

As a result of extensive enquiries to find him, officers then traced him to GlasgowCity Centre where he was seen on CCTV in Midland Street on Monday, July 3, in a café that caters for homeless people.