Irvine man Gordon Wilson - who had been missing for almost ten weeks - has been traced safe and well, police have announced.
Ayrshire Police Division confirmed the news early this afternoon.
Officers said: “The media and members of the public are thanked for the assistance with this matter.”
It was previously reported how the 47-year-old had been receiving treatment in Woodland View Hospital, Kilwinning Road, on Sunday, July 2.
He told staff that he was going out for a walk at around 9am, but didn’t come back and did not have his medication with him either.
As a result of extensive enquiries to find him, officers then traced him to GlasgowCity Centre where he was seen on CCTV in Midland Street on Monday, July 3, in a café that caters for homeless people.
