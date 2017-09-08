A RACIST who terrorised train passengers in the wake of the Manchester bombing atrocity and boasted he was a white supremacist is facing jail.

Derek Jaap, 45, ranted about Islamic State and accused Pakistanis of 'killing kids' during the journey from Glasgow to Larkhall on May 31.

The bigot also abused a 17-year-old half-Indian girl who had tried to get him to stop his tirade and told her: “I’m proud to be a racist.”

Loading article content

Jaap, of Larkhall, blamed his actions on being drunk and upset about after the Manchester Arena bombing a week earlier.

He admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner intended to cause distress and alarm and will be sentenced later this month at Lanark Sheriff Court.