Celtic fans have been told to leave 'excessive' banners behind in advance of Friday night's atch against Hamilton Accies.

But the club's supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor, it is more to do with lack of space, than any concerns about content.

Fans of the Scottish Premiership champions who travel to the SuperSeal stadium were told that the banners could block views for those attending the match.

Info for tonight @acciesfc have advised that due to our ends being sold out there is no facility to hang excessive banners, best not bring — Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) September 8, 2017

At @acciesfc tonite there will be a stewarding exercise this at the front of the North Stand to prevent overcrowding and keep passages clear — Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) September 8, 2017

The Green Brigade in particular are renowned for their banner displays - some of which have proved sometimes controversial, other times praiseworthy.

Last month UFC star Conor McGregor has praised the fans for a banner which featured one of his most famous quotes before the 5-0 win against Astana in a Champions League qualifier.

McGregor famously said "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over", after one of his early victories in the UFC and the quote was used on a display by the Green Brigade.

But there was also criticism in July when a pro-IRA paramilitary-style display was put up before the Hoops' Champions League clash with Linfield.

It came at the start of the match at Parkhead in which Celtic beat Linfield 4-0, and 6-0 on aggregate to ease into the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Some compared one banner featuring Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in a warning triangle with the words "Rodgers At Work" to a similarly designed "Sniper At Work" road sign, referring to the infamous IRA South Armagh sniper team.

However others rejected this interpretation, saying the inspiration could have been the front page of a past Celtic View magazine which displayed a picture of former Hoops star Paddy McCourt together with the words "Danger, Genius At Work".

The banners resulted in a £20,000 fine from UEFA and a two-game ban for the Green Brigade.

It was not the first time Celtic had come under the cosh for illicit banners. Four years ago Celtic were hit with a £42,000 fine by UEFA after the Green Brigade display banners including one depicting IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands before a Champions League match defeat by AC Milan.