An former school governor and church warden who imported a child sex doll from China has been jailed for 16 months.
David Turner, 72, was arrested in November last year after Border Force officers intercepted a 3ft doll he had ordered from China at Stansted Airport.
It was labelled as a mannequin and came with a fishnet body-stocking.
Loading article content
When officers from the National Crime Agency searched his home in Ramsgate, Kent, in December, they discovered two more child sex dolls.
An analysis of his computer revealed he had viewed websites selling items advertised as a “flat chested love doll” and a “mini silicone sex doll 65cms little breasts”, the NCA said.
Further analysis of his computer, tablets, external hard drives and pen drives revealed he had also downloaded over 34,000 indecent images of children.
There were 138 category A images - the worst abuses - of children. He quit his post at St Ethelbert's Church Primary School in Margate.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.