More than 50 electricity pylons are to be dismantled in the picturesque Stirling Valley and replaced with underground cable from next week.

The £25 million project being carried out by SP Energy Networks will see a total of 51 overhead 132kV line and pylons replaced with 17km of underground cable between Stirling and Glenbervie, just to the north of Falkirk.

Once the installation of the cable is complete, work on dismantling the 51 pylons, some up to 35m (115ft) tall, is due to begin in late 2018.

