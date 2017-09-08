Scottish cycling legend Mark Beaumont has cracked the world record for the “most miles in a month” as part of his challenge to circumnavigate the globe.

The 34-year-old is 69 days into his landmark venture in which he hopes to smash the world record of cycling around the world in just 80 days.

But the cycling champion hit another significant milestone on his journey on Thursday when he became the record holder for the most miles cycled in a month.

