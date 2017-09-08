Scottish cycling legend Mark Beaumont has cracked the world record for the “most miles in a month” as part of his challenge to circumnavigate the globe.
The 34-year-old is 69 days into his landmark venture in which he hopes to smash the world record of cycling around the world in just 80 days.
But the cycling champion hit another significant milestone on his journey on Thursday when he became the record holder for the most miles cycled in a month.
He was awarded the record for cycling 7,031 miles in the first month of his epic journey which saw him travel from Paris to Perth, Australia.
On hearing the news, Mark, who is cycling through Canada, said: “It’s been pretty wet so far, we had a lot of rain yesterday. It’s a big change moving from the US back into Canada.
“But I had some good news this morning, I had some feedback from Guinness World Records that it’s been verified that I am now the record holder for the most miles cycled in a month.”
He added: “I want to add the caveat that I am fully aware that in the history of cycling a couple of people, maybe more, have cycled more than 11,315km in a month.
“But they have simply never applied for or been verified by Guinness World Record.
“I am very happy to hold the record and I hope it’s simply a marker for other people to pip, to smash in the near future.
“(It’s) a nice milestone on the way to hopefully getting around the world in 80 days.”
Mark, from Edinburgh, is on the final push of his monumental trip.
The final thousand miles will see him travel to Lisbon, Madrid and back to Paris.
