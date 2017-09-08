ALMOST a third of the money stolen from a hospice in a summer banking fraud has now been recovered.
Highland Hospice, based in Inverness, lost £570,000 from its Bank of Scotland account in July in a fraud targeting various firms which, collectively, netted close to £2.5 million.
Criminals used spoof phone calls claiming to be from the bank used by the companies and saying their accounts had been hacked.
They persuaded victims to transfer funds to a so-called safe account in a number of instalments.
Highland Hospice’s chief executive, Kenny Steele, said more than £170,000 of its money had now been recovered, and it was confident it could retrieve more.
“We are hopeful that all the funds can be recovered and we are grateful to the Bank of Scotland for their efforts in this regard,” he said.
“Bank of Scotland recognise that as well as these funds being vital for the care of people in the Highlands, the funds stolen represent the hard-earned cash of thousands of people in the Highlands who support Highland Hospice.
“Bank of Scotland has said that it could take up to six weeks to identify where all the funds have gone and to take full recovery action."
Police are carrying out a 'thorough investigation.'
