The powerboat in which racing driver Sir Malcolm Campbell set the world water speed record is set to rock the waves once again.
Bluebird K3, which broke the world water speed record in 1937, will take to Bewl Water reservoir in Kent later this month.
Commissioned in 1937 to rival the Americans’ efforts in the fight for the world water speed record, Bluebird K3 set three world best marks with Sir Malcolm Campbell at the helm.
In recent years Bluebird K3 has been undergoing an extensive restoration for a run on Bewl Water.
Owner Karl Foulkes Halbard said the “The restoration was a "real labour of love by a small team."
He added: "We have rebuilt the engine and electrics and the Bewl Water date will be a test of those systems.
"As the largest stretch of open water in the South East and being so close to our base in Sussex, Bewl Water is the ideal place for this test run and, all being well, the public will get a great view of Bluebird K3 back in action."
Howard Mackenzie, of Bewl Water, added: "We know the Filching Manor team well and have been following their work on Bluebird K3 closely.
"To have such an historic vessel running here is a great honour and something we are excited to have the chance to see."
