A Glasgow 2014 swimmer could face a retrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on an allegation that he raped a woman after a night out.

Otto Putland, 23, had been acquitted by the panel of one count of rape but the eight men and four women were unable to agree on a second charge.

The defendant, who represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, denied both allegations during his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, saying he and the woman had consensual sex in July 2015.

Loading article content