A SURVEY OF oil workers by the manufacturer of Super Puma helicopters has found that near two in three passengers were unlikely to fly in the H225 again.

The 225 aircraft were in July cleared to fly by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after a crash last year, but only if certain extra safeguards were put in place.

The helicopters were grounded after a crash involving the helicopter off the coast of Norway killed 13 people, including Iain Stuart from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, in April 2016.

The survey of 5,000 people by Airbus also found passengers want more room, for safety reasons.

The Unite union claimed oil workers viewed Super Pumas as "flying coffins".

No North Sea operators are currently using the aircraft to take workers on and offshore.