Many banking customers signing up to a joint account with a partner could be at risk of being pursued for serious debts they did not realise they were liable for, research warns.

Banks are being urged to spell joint account terms out more clearly as a survey found widespread confusion among consumers as to how these accounts work.

Three-quarters (74.1per cent) of people do not realise that either person is liable to pay the debt on a joint account and that the bank may pursue either for the full amount.

