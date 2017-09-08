Scottish Labour has taken a council seat from the Conservatives after securing victory in two local by-elections on Thursday.
Clare Quigley has been elected in the Fortissat ward of North Lanarkshire Council, winning 38.5 per cent of first preference votes, and stealing the seat from the Tories.
The party held on in Glasgow’s Cardonald ward, with Jim Kavanagh securing 48.6 per cent of first preferences.
Scottish Labour saw its vote share rise in both ballots, while both the SNP and the Tories saw a decline.
The Fortissat by-election was called after Tory candidate Sandy Thornton failed to take up the seat after winning in May’s council elections.
Mr Thornton declined to sign the official paperwork needed to become a councillor, with the party blaming ill-health.
John Jo Leckie, candidate for A Better Britain - Unionist Party, finished second behind Ms Quigley with 23.2% of first preference votes.
SNP candidate Mags Murphy trailed in third place with 20.6%, and the Tories’ Norma McNab finished fourth with 11.5% first preference vote share.
The Cardonald by-election was sparked by the death of Labour councillor Alistair Watson.
Scottish Labour saw its first preference vote share increase, up 10.1 percentage points, with the SNP’s candidate Alex Mitchell trailing Mr Kavanagh in second place on 36.7%, down 7.5 percentage points.
Commenting on the results, Scottish Labour MSP and leadership candidate Anas Sarwar said: “Scottish Labour’s fightback has continued with these fantastic results.
“Congratulations to Clare Quigley and Jim Kavanagh who will be dedicated champions for their local communities.
“Scottish Labour’s vision for a Scotland that works for the many is resonating across the country. Voters are turning their backs on the SNP, fed up with a party that has failed our local communities following a decade of division.”
RESULTS North Lanarkshire Council - Fortissat: Lab 1420, BUSP 858, SNP 761, C 424, Ind 184, Green 24, UKIP 18. Lab gain from C.
Glasgow City Council - Cardonald: Lab 2614, SNP 1972, C 552, Greens 147, Lib Dem 80, SLP 12. Lab hold.
