A HEARTBROKEN farmer says there is “no justice” after two dogs that slaughtered dozens of his sheep escaped destruction.

David Morrison has released images showing how 33 pregnant sheep worth £50,000 were ripped to shreds in March this year.

But the dogs responsible for causing the devastation, which left another 16 sheep missing, will not be put down and their owner was punished with a £500 fine.

Mr Morrison, who farms in Girvan, South Ayrshire, says one of the dogs even tried to attack him shortly after he came across the bodies of the ewes.

But because of the charge brought against the dogs’ owner, a judge at Ayr Sheriff Court did not have the option to order their destruction.

Michael Siddle, 35, from Hexham, Northumberland, this week admitted a charge under a 64-year-old law which only allows for a financial penalty and not for the destruction of dogs.