Guns and chemicals have been seized by police after a man was found dead in his house.

Officers made the discovery during a routine search of the property in Winton Crescent, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

They found the body of a 58-year-old man at about 10.20am on Wednesday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The officers also found a number of firearms, which are believed to be deactivated, as well as some unknown chemical substances.

Police asked the fire service to confirm the nature of the chemicals and established that they posed no risk to the public.

Emergency services were at the property on Friday to dispose of the firearms and chemical substances safely.

A police spokesman said: "No criminality has been established at this time."