SCOTLAND was the stage for a record amount of movie and television productions last year, with producers spending almost £70m.

Films such as T2: Trainspotting and TV dramas such as Outlander mean that new figures show a rise of 30% in production spend, to a record high, according to the nation's main cultural body, Creative Scotland.

The figures show production money spent in Scotland in 2016 reached £69.4m – the highest figure yet recorded, and a £16.7m increase on 2015.

Productions shot in Scotland last year including The Wife, Calibre, The Etruscan Smile, In Plain Sight and The Loch.

The Wife, starring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater will receive its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, on 14 September.

The film, shot in Scotland and in receipt of £200,000 funding from Creative Scotland, is an adaptation of the best selling novel of the same name written by Meg Wolitzer.

The film is an example of Hollywood movies utilising Scottish locations - it was shot on locations including Concorde at the National Museum of Flight in East Fortune, East Lothian, Hutchesons’ Hall, Glasgow and in Dumfries and Galloway.

This week Scottish Government announced an additional £10m for the screen sector, bringing investment to £20m next year.

However, Scotland's long search for a major international film studio remains: the Pentlands Studio plan has obstacles in its way, including a tenant farmer on the land intended for the buildings.

A separate plan, Guardhouse Studios, aiming to build on land at Heriot-Watt University, is, sources say, pressing ahead with its planning and is likely to announce more details of its plans in the near future.

Fiona Hyslop, culture secretary, said: "These figures show Scotland’s film and TV industry is stronger than ever.

"This is good news for our cultural story while bringing significant benefits to the wider economy.

"Production companies are attracted here because of our stunning locations and talented people."

However, Belle Doyle, of the Association of Film and TV Practitioners Scotland (AFPTS) said the figures should be treated with caution.

She said: "Northern Ireland Screen have calculated around £62m per year, and that figure includes Game of Thrones.

"People might be using different methods of counting but both the Northern Ireland figures and the UK figures are accurate because they are gathered for funding purposes and have to be audited.

"The UK total for feature film production alone is £1.6 billion: it stands to reason that if the UK is busy, then Scotland is busy."

She added: "We are pleased that more production activity is taking place in Scotland.

"We hope the current plans to increase investment and funding for film and TV will continue to support more production activity, but we would like to see this properly monitored and audited to ensure that the money is spent in Scotland."

Natalie Usher, director of screen at Creative Scotland said the figures were "extremely encouraging".

She noted that Sony Starz have returned to the production base at Wardpark Studios, Cumbernauld, for Outlander.

Ms Usher: "Throughout 2016, major international productions have continued to base themselves in Scotland.

"TV dramas In Plain Sight and The Loch have enjoyed network success. Glasgow hosted Björn Runge’s feature film The Wife and Edinburgh also played a starring role in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting.

“The continued growth in production spend is testament to our world class talent, crews, facilities and award-winning locations."

Production spent in Scotland has risen, overall, since 2007.

In that year spend was £23m, and while the figure has fluctuated, it has only risen since 2012, when it was £27m, followed by £33.6m in 2013, £45.8m in 2014, £52.7m in 2015 and the latest figure of £69.4m in 2016.

Thee figures are an accumulation of those supplied by the Scottish Locations Network plus information from Creative Scotland’s production enquiries database.

Piers Tempest, producer at Tempo Productions said: “Scotland’s unique locations and excellent crew base meant that it was an obvious choice for us when choosing where to base The Wife.

"Scotland’s adaptability as a film location really shines through in the film and we are grateful to have had Screen Funding support from Creative Scotland.”