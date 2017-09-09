MIKE Russell flashed his claws at Holyrood’s Europe committee on Thursday, after the convener moaned UK Brexit Secretary David Davis had never attended the committee, yet recently appeared on the Edinburgh Fringe. “I did myself appear in the Alex Salmond show and appear at this committee, so it can be done,” miaowed the SNP’s Brexit minister.

THE latest Westminster register of interests reveals new MPs aren’t wasting any time settling in. Edinburgh West LibDem Christine Jardine had been sworn in for just 11 days before bagging “a ticket and hospitality for the Wimbledon championships from the All England Tennis... and the BBC” worth £224. Also featured was trade union stalwart Chris Stephens, SNP MP for Glasgow South West. The workers’ champion is big on job creation. “I employ my spouse, Aileen Colleran, as part time Parliamentary Assistant,” he reveals.

TALKING of happy families, we see the “apolitical” pro-independence group Hope Over Fear has become a private limited company. Incorporated last week, its secretary is the former socialist MSP turned convicted perjurer Tommy Sheridan. His wife Gail, described as a “self-employed columnist”, is the sole director, while the sole shareholder is Tommy’s karaoke-tastic mum Alice. So, despite indignant denials, definitely not a front for our Tommy then…

Loading article content