THE "invasion" of tens of thousands of cruise ship visitors is putting Orkney's unique heritage under threat, according to tourism experts.

Orkney Island’s Council figures show that 124,000 “volume tourists” visited Scotland’s north eastern archipelago of islands last year, 95,750 of them day-trip passengers from large cruise liners.

These massive ships, some holding over 2,000 passengers, have been arriving at the main island, which has a population of about 20,000, since the pier was extended in 2014. Tourism is now worth £30 million a year to the islands.

However many islanders have raised concerns that the growth is unsustainable and threatens the conservation of heritage sites including the Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae, a UNESCO world heritage site.

There are also fears that without a proper tourist strategy “higher-value tourists” who come to the remote island to escape will look elsewhere. Although tourists do spend money on souvenirs and tours, food and accommodation is provided on the cruise ship and some of Orkney’s most famous attractions are free including the St Magnus Cathedral, Ring of Brodgar and the Standing Stones of Stenness, which between them attract 250,000 visits a year.

On Tuesday Orkney Council will consider recommendations from the Orkney Volume Tourism Management Study, jointly-funded by the council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Although stressing the opportunities created, the report highlights concerns. One local comments: “Kirkwall itself is best avoided on a day when one of the larger vessels is in port,” while another claims “day trippers are beyond capacity and are damaging mainstream tourism”.

The report recommends that the council consider limiting the number of cruise ships and restrict numbers of day-trip coaches. It is also suggested that a visitor’s centre is built, that visitors are encouraged to explore by improving public transport and also recommends Orkney develops a new tourism body to take a strategic lead on plans.

Catherine Mack, travel writer for Responsible Travel, insisted it was time for Orkney to push back against “one-night stand visitors". She said: "The Orkney Islands are most definitely cruising for a bruising if they continue to allow such unsustainable growth in huge passenger cruise liner numbers. Of course there will always be a few local residents who benefit financially from 130,000 passengers pouring in between the months of April and September. But such invasions should be a thing of the past in Orcadian history."

Orkney, she added, was somewhere many went to find peace claiming if it was not preserved “visitors will start looking elsewhere, similar to what is now happening in the likes of Venice and Dubrovnik”.

Roddy Mackay, head of planning for Orkney Council, said Orkney continued to offer a unique mix of world-class archaeology and “warm, island welcome”.

He admitted that the increased levels of tourism presented challenge, but claimed: “This is also a significant opportunity and I firmly believe that it is better to be challenged by success than by failure."

A spokesman for Orkney Tourism group said the issues were about managing the flow of visitors rather than seeking to reduce them.

"Ultimately, our aim is to ensure everyone in our community can continue to benefit from the tremendous opportunities presented by tourism, while also working together to protect the unique natural, built and cultural heritage of our island environment," he said.