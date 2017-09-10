SUPPORTERS of both candidates in the Scottish Labour leadership race will now have a month to sign up new members and supporters during the contest.
The party’s governing Executive Committee yesterday agreed that individuals can join until October 9.
The contest to succeed Kezia Dugdale is widely expected to be between centrist MSP Anas Sarwar and left-winger Richard Leonard.
Around 31,000 members and supporters are believed to be eligible to vote, but Labour yesterday threw open its doors in a bid to recruit new members.
Full membership of the party is £4 a month, while anyone wishing to join as either an affiliated supporter or a registered supporter will have to pay a one-off fee of £12.
Nominations for the contest close on Sunday and the result will be announced on November 18.
