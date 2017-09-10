IMAGINE the media storm if a men’s Premiership game between Celtic and Aberdeen was postponed with less than 72 hours’ notice. If it was due to lack of foresight and an administrative error there would be calls for Stewart Regan and Neil Doncaster to resign.

Yet, this is what happened to the pivotal Scottish Building Society SWPL1 title game between Glasgow City and Hibernian on Wednesday evening.

City head coach Scott Booth was left fuming. His Hibs counter-part, Chris Roberts, was incensed that his players didn’t know on Sunday whether the City game was on or off. They had earlier been informed they would be playing Celtic at home, not City at the Excelsior, on Wednesday.

The original fixture list, issued by the SFA in January, stated that a league game between City and Hibs, scheduled for August 27, would be moved to September 6 to accommodate the latter’s Champions League qualifying.

No provision was made for the Scotland Under-19 side qualifying for their Euro finals in Northern Ireland, so when that happened, the second half of the season was thrown into chaos and a revised set of fixtures issued in July.

In this, Hibs were at home to Celtic on September 6. Glasgow City protested to the League Management Committee (LMC), who then reinstated the defending champions’ game against Hibs for that evening. However, Hibs weren’t properly informed of the decision and still believed they would be playing Celtic. The SFA have taken full responsibility for the communication failure.

A resolution of sorts was reached on Monday when Scottish Women’s Football, though their appeals committee, over-ruled the LMC and postponed the City-Hibs game.

Although this pacified Hibs, it does neither club any favours. Booth says finding a date for the game will be onerous, particularly as City have to travel to Kazakhstan next month for a Champions League game – and could have two more ties in November if they beat Kazygurt.

Hibs, too, are hard pressed, having played no domestic games between June 25 and last Sunday, when they beat Celtic 5-0 in the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup.

While Booth and Roberts have polar opposite views on whether the City-Hibs game should have gone ahead, they do agree on one fundamental point: how could they prepare their players properly for one of the most important games of the season when they didn’t knew until the last minute whether the fixture would be played or not?

Coaches and players at the top clubs are doing their utmost to be professional, even if they are – largely – not paid for their efforts. The administrators have to step up to the mark as well.

An obvious suggestion would be that once the fixture list has been published, no games can be re-arranged without all the involved clubs’ agreement.

IT was ostensibly business as usual for Mark Sampson and the Football Association when the England head coach named his squad on Tuesday for the opening 2019 World Cup qualifier against Russia.

The 34-year-old said his conscience was clear following allegations of bullying and discrimination made by Chelsea striker Eni Aluko. Sampson was exonerated by two inquiries, but despite this Aluko was paid £80,000 by the FA in settlement of a grievance claim.

Aluko has subsequently made further allegations. One, which Samson refutes, is that the head coach told her to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not bring the Ebola virus to Wembley.

It’s a mess. There is one way to clear the air, and that is for Sampson to answer all the allegations at an open press conference. Instead, no newspaper journalists were allowed to attend his Tuesday squad announcement, and nor were the BBC. Only the Press Association and Sky Sports were invited, which begs the question: why?

If the FA believe creating a controlled environment is going to sanitise this murky situation, they are delusional –

and not doing Sampson himself any favours.