TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Glasgow Hawks rugby player who died during a triathlon event in Singapore.

Steve Begley was taking part in the race when he got into trouble during the swimming leg.

Emergency aid was given and he was taken to a nearby hospital; however, organisers later confirmed that despite those efforts the 42-year-old passed away.

Steve was described as "one of life's wonderful characters", after his former club announced the news earlier today.

A spokesperson for the Hawks also passed on the club's condolences to his family, as have many others who paid their respects via social media.

The statement said: "Early this morning we received the tragic news that former Hawks player Steve Begley had died whilst taking part in a triathlon in Singapore.

"Steve played for Glasgow Accies and Hawks for many seasons, including the league and cup double year 1998 and he also played in the historic win over Toulouse at Old Anniesland.

"The thoughts of everybody associated with Hawks and Glasgow rugby are with his brother Matt and the rest of his family at this very sad time."

One rugby fan messaged the club on Facebook saying: "A great Hawks stalwart and nice guy," while another post added: "Really sad to see this news. Lovely guy and far too young."

Another line read: "Awful news. One of life's wonderful characters. He will be sadly missed. RIP. Thoughts to his family."

Organisers say they were saddened by Steve's death and have passed on their prayers to his loved-ones.

A statement from Triathlon Association of Singapore said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a competitor during the swim portion of the Singapore International Triathlon 2017.

"Immediate medical assistance and resuscitation was commenced at the event site. We also had a medical doctor with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and other medical equipment for resuscitation on site.

"[The competitor] was transported to Singapore General Hospital where he was treated. Sadly, he could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts.

"At this moment, we have established contact with his family and we will do our best to render them any assistance they may require at this point in time.

"We are saddened and all our prayers are with his family at this time. We will only be able to share more details once investigation has been completed."