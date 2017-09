Police Scotland might need to bring in senior officers from other UK forces to deal with the "vacuum of leadership" following the chief constable's decision to step aside while allegations of gross misconduct are investigated, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson will address Holyrood on the single force this week following a request from the Lib Dems for a parliamentary statement.

The party wants the government to consider bringing in additional leadership and resources, and will call for Mr Matheson to address concerns about how the force is being led.

