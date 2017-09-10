THE Royal Bank of Scotland is to face an investigation by MPs following fears they are moving hundreds of jobs overseas.

The troubled bank has been accused of turning its back on the same taxpayers who saved it from ruin during the financial crisis in 2008.

Irate unions also castigated RBS chiefs describing the latest outsourcing move as a "national scandal".

According to the Mail on Sunday, elected officials on the Treasury Select Committee are set to grill RBS in search of an explanation.

The bank insists it is striving to become "UK-focused" though it admits some jobs will be moved from the country.

Murdo Fraser MSP, the finance spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives, said: "RBS was bailed out by the very UK taxpayers it now seems to be turning its back on.

"Moving operations to the other side of the world where wages are a fraction of what they are here is inexcusable.

"Jobs right across the UK will be lost as a result of this move and RBS should think again. It needs to remember who came to the rescue when times were tough."

Rob MacGregor, nation officer with Unite, added: "The expansion in India has been achieved accumulatively over the past decade and we believe it will continue aggressively and by stealth.

"It is a national scandal and we have made it clear to the bank, but there is no end in sight.

"If there is an opportunity to offshore work, RBS will do it with determination – and they are unapologetic about it.

"They are moving work that can be done in the UK overseas at a time when we need to keep jobs in this country.

"It is difficult for us to reconcile this with their stated ambition, which is to be the number one bank for trust, service and advocacy."

RBS does not operate as a bank in India and has no branches in the country.

However, it has launched a recruitment drive to attract business analysts, IT workers, project managers and software designers.

In 2008, RBS received a £45billion bail out from the British taxpayers, which meant that the public effectively controlled a 72 per cent stake in the company.

Yet in recent years, the bank has shut a number of its branches, with hundreds of jobs lost.

In April it announced 30 Scottish branches would close, including five in Glasgow and those across more rural locations such as Buckie, Girvan and Cumnock.

Last month, RBS announced it had made a profit of £939million in the first six months of the year, though the bank insists it remains under pressure to reduce costs.

At present, dozens of jobs remained advertised for RBS India as well as opportunities posted for positions in Poland.

An RBS spokesperson said: "As RBS moves towards becoming a simpler, smaller, UK-focused bank, we continue to look at our structures to ensure they are a good fit for our business in the right locations.

"This has led to a small number of roles moving from the UK to our hubs in Poland and India."

Meanwhile, the Herald reported last week that RBS is facing the prospect of a fresh legal challenge from shareholders which could open the floodgates to thousands more compensation claims.

A total of 9,000 investors who bought into the bank's rights issue overseen by Fred Goodwin in 2008 have already settled a claim worth £200million.

However, a further 1,300 members of the shareholder action group – including 800 current and former RBS staff members – were time-barred from taking part in the legal bid because they signed up after the June 2014 cut-off date.