A VIDEO by Katie Horsburgh, of Edinburgh about sexual harassment in schools has been singled out as the best monthly entry for the John Byrne Award.
The film was chosen as the highlight of the month for August, in the competition which recognises creative work by 16-25 year olds.
The 17 year old said the effects of harassment could range from discouraging girls from sticking their hands up in class to serious mental health problems. “This simply can’t go on any longer. “
Beneath the surface her work is about power, powerlessness, and inequality, she added. “I decided that the human stories I received from real girls was where real impact would come from. When girls experience sexual harassment, their power is taken from them, and the space is claimed by the perpetrator..”
