THE first female to referee a senior men's football game in Scotland hopes her emergence will encourage more young female officials to take up the mantle.

Lorraine Watson took charge of Edinburgh City's 1-0 win over Berwick Rangers in Scottish League Two and says she was shouted at by players "just the same as if it was a male in the middle".

The 32-year-old was appointed fourth official at four matches during Women's Euro 2017 in July.

