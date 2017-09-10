THE first female to referee a senior men's football game in Scotland hopes her emergence will encourage more young female officials to take up the mantle.
Lorraine Watson took charge of Edinburgh City's 1-0 win over Berwick Rangers in Scottish League Two and says she was shouted at by players "just the same as if it was a male in the middle".
The 32-year-old was appointed fourth official at four matches during Women's Euro 2017 in July.
She told BBC Scotland: "The more it happens, the more normal it will become. The more people see it, the more chance we have of young ones coming through and maybe aiming that bit higher than they ever had before."
On the players' attitude, she added: "It was brilliant. There was absolutely no reaction, they just treated me the same as they would any other referee.
"When they disagreed [with decisions], they shouted at me just the same as if it was a male in the middle.
"As a referee, it doesn't matter if you're male, female or any other difference in you, if the teams and supporters aren't happy with your decisions, they will pick up on something - and unfortunately if you happen to be a female, that's generally what they pick up on first - and they'll make comments regarding that.
"But it all goes back to the decisions made on the field. If you're there and have a good game, you're going to get minimum dissent, just the same as any male would."
