A 7th Century, Celtic quadrangular hand-bell made of iron, coated with bronze was stolen from the Fortingall Church near Aberfeldy.
The artefact was pinched sometime between Sunday 3 September 2017 and Friday 8 September 2017.
This is a very distinctive artefact and has been in the possession of the Fortingall and Glenlyon Church for about 1200 years, having significant sentimental value although no monetary value. The Bell was encased behind a locked metal cage within a niche purposely built into the wall of the church which has been broken into and the bell removed.
Any information which may lead to the Bells safe return or if anyone noticed anything suspicious or odd around the area between, Sunday 3 September 2017 and Friday 8 September 2017 of this item on please contact 101 quoting reference number, CR/23634/17.
