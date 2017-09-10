PLANS to close the last workshop in Scotland servicing military vehicles will leave the Army in Scotland reliant on a "man with a van" repair service, a union has warned.

Pat McIlvogue of Unite union said the proposals were in danger of becoming a fait accomplit, but raised concerns that Army vehicles could be left at the side of the road, posing a security risk while awaiting repair.

"It is a fair assumption that security questions would arise. If the 'man with the van' can't easily repair it, major pieces of kit will have to be put on a trailer to England. That is not the kind of support the fighting men and women of the British army deserve in Scotland, it is absurd.

"There are major questions about this and that is why we think we need an independent inquiry into these proposals."

Staff at Babcock International's Defence Support Group in Stirling were told last week that plans to close the army repair centre were being opened for consultation, putting 60 staff at risk of redundancy.

The plans would see repairs for army vehicles provided by a team of six vans, each with a crew of two, managed from Catterick in England.

However the union said the plan appeared to breach agreements reached when Babcock International took over the service in three years ago. At the time the then defence minister Philip Dunne MP said the deal would put the DSG on a sustainable long-term footing.

Mr McIlvogue said: "This si too important to be decided by the slash of an anonymous accountant's pen. Unite wants an independent inquiry into Babcock's potential breach of contract and a risk assessment of what the plans mean for the delivery of army services. Army HQ Land must be involved in delivering that now."

