An intrepid swimming duo plan to take on an ambitious long distance swim in the cold waters of the Northwest Highlands.

Offshore worker Norman Todd, 45 of Ullapool along with renowned open water swimmer Colin Macleod, 45 of Stornoway, who only recent met on a swim, plan to to raise awareness for a marine environmental project.

They plan to tackle the tricky 14 mile stretch of water from Achlocan beach in Achiltibuie to Ullapool shorefront beach. Both of these beaches had been cleaned by the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas Project which promotes healthy and productive marine environments. Macleod said:“This will be my most challenging swim to date with water temperatures being around 11-12 degrees, a strong tide and unpredictable October weather.”

